New Metropolitan Opera production of I Puritani livestreamed Saturday for Kamloops audiences
Opera 'has few equals'
Kamloops audiences will be able to experience a new Metropolitan Opera production live this weekend at the Paramount Theatre.
The performance is part of the Kamloops Film Society’s second season of The Met: Live in HD, which sees New York Metropolitan Opera performances live-streamed to the local theatre thanks to a fundraiser in 2024.
Italian-sung opera I Puritani is the first performance of 2026 and “has few equals” thanks to a “gorgeous melody, spellbinding coloratura, and virtuoso vocal fireworks,” according to the online event listing.
The opera is the final work of famed composer Vincenzo Bellini, and Saturday’s showing is the first new Met production of I Puritani in nearly five decades.
“Soprano Lisette Oropesa and tenor Lawrence Brownlee are Elvira and Arturo, brought together by love and torn apart by the political rifts of the English Civil War,” KFS’ event listing reads.
Doors open at the Paramount Theatre at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 10, and the performance gets underway at 10 a.m.
The opera has a run time of three hours and 45 minutes with one intermission.
More Kamloops News
- House arrest for fatal crashNanaimo - 6:43 pm
- Judge blocks Trump's orderUnited States - 6:38 pm
- Opera 'has few equals'Kamloops - 6:00 pm
- Snowpack sits near normalInterior - 5:48 pm
- 9th diseased deer foundJaffray - 5:44 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$475,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Missy Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate