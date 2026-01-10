Kamloops News

New Metropolitan Opera production of I Puritani livestreamed Saturday for Kamloops audiences

Opera 'has few equals'

Photo: Castanet File Photo A New York Met Opera performance of I Puritani will be livestreamed at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 10.

Kamloops audiences will be able to experience a new Metropolitan Opera production live this weekend at the Paramount Theatre.

The performance is part of the Kamloops Film Society’s second season of The Met: Live in HD, which sees New York Metropolitan Opera performances live-streamed to the local theatre thanks to a fundraiser in 2024.

Italian-sung opera I Puritani is the first performance of 2026 and “has few equals” thanks to a “gorgeous melody, spellbinding coloratura, and virtuoso vocal fireworks,” according to the online event listing.

The opera is the final work of famed composer Vincenzo Bellini, and Saturday’s showing is the first new Met production of I Puritani in nearly five decades.

“Soprano Lisette Oropesa and tenor Lawrence Brownlee are Elvira and Arturo, brought together by love and torn apart by the political rifts of the English Civil War,” KFS’ event listing reads.

Doors open at the Paramount Theatre at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 10, and the performance gets underway at 10 a.m.

The opera has a run time of three hours and 45 minutes with one intermission.