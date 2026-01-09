Kamloops News

Sun Peaks Resort says strong bookings have season trending toward another record year

Ski resort eyes record year

Photo: Sun Peaks Resort Santa and Mrs. Claus got to hit the slopes at Sun Peaks Resort on Dec. 19.

Holiday visitation at Sun Peaks is tracking ahead of last year’s record clip, putting the ski resort on track for what could be its biggest year ever.

Christina Antoniak, the resort’s director of communications, said a lack of snow delayed the resort’s opening by about a week, until Nov. 27.

Despite the slower start, Antoniak said several big dumps of fresh snowfall allowed the resort to open all its chair lifts before the Christmas holidays got underway.

She said the one service that is yet to open is the resort’s tube park, which staff hope to have up and running by the end of January.

“We had to use a lot of our snowmaking in other areas to help support the lack of natural snowfall, so we haven’t been able to build up to the tube park yet,” Antoniak told Castanet.

She said the resort has consistently seen a “very strong foundation” of bookings over Christmas and New Year’s — and this year has been no exception.

Antoniak said Sun Peaks hit its projected number of visitors the week of Christmas and exceeded projections over the following week and New Year’s.

“So very strong numbers and very, very strong ancillary spending at all of our other businesses,” she said, referring to restaurants, equipment rentals and retail sales.

“We are above where we were last year at this point in terms of overall skier visits to date, despite the slow start.”

Tracking toward biggest year

Visitation last year broke records, including the biggest opening day in history on Nov. 23 and the most skiers on-mountain in a single day on Dec. 29.

“We have enough momentum built behind the brand, built behind development in the resort, that we expect to see more people year-over-year,” Antoniak said.

“That’s what we’re seeing. We’re on the right trajectory for this season to potentially be our biggest year yet.”

She said several days that saw fresh snowfall likely contributed to increased day visitation, on top of a strong base of bookings.

New Year’s Eve was the busiest day for the resort so far this season, which Antoniak said isn’t typical.

“What this tells us — there’s positive momentum in the marketplace, what we’re seeing is a really good pickup in January bookings,” she said.

Antoniak added that February is historically the resort’s busiest month and bookings this year are beginning to fill up, particularly around Family Day and President’s Day in the U.S. She said bookings heading into spring break are starting to increase, as well.

“There's really good pace on bookings right now, which is really encouraging,” she said.

Event schedule bursting at seams

A host of events are scheduled at Sun Peaks Resort before the season ends.

Included in those are the Telus Nancy Green Alpine Classic at the end of the month, Peak Pride at the end of February, the Savour Culinary Festival in mid-March, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour will visit on March 26 and the Altitunes Music Festival will close out of the season in early April.

“There’s such a full, strong event calendar now that we got into, so lots of additional reasons for people to come up and enjoy everything else going on,” Antoniak said.

She said this year a number of the resort’s food and beverage outlets are experimenting with new items, and have launched four new interactive Kids Adventure Zones this season as well.