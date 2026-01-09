Kamloops News

Proposed mixed-use community near Kenna Cartwright Park to combine employment, housing

Kenna Village plan 'unique'

Photo: Placemark Design and Development A 90-acre development is proposed for a site to the southwest of Kamloops, near Kenna Cartwright Park.

The team behind a proposed 90-acre development south of Kenna Cartwright Park says if the project goes ahead, they are looking at a 10 to 15 year timeframe to build out the mixed-use community.

Paul Fenske, principal for Placemark Design and Development Inc., said the project, called Kenna Village, is envisioned to bring together industry and employment, a walkable commercial centre and homes where residents can readily access neighbouring park land.

"We recognize our own work would bring a mix of uses together, make it compact, walkable, accessible to nature as well as commercial, and we recognize that the city's own policy had already envisioned that,” Fenske said.

He noted a recent shift in the city’s new Official Community Plan which re-designated the area from future industrial development to future development — which would encompass industry use, along with potential residential and commercial buildings adjacent to the park.

“We were really excited about that, for the sustainability opportunities, the uniqueness of what this neighbourhood could be,” he said.

In order for the project to move ahead, a change to the City of Kamloops OCP is needed in order to further define land uses on the site, located at 2440, 2450 and 2600 West Trans-Canada Hwy. This application will be going to a public hearing at city hall on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

While Kamloops developer Mike Rink initiated the project, Theo Finseth, partner at Placemark, said Rink sought out the Vancouver-based firm to take the lead on design and development due to its experience building large-scale planned communities.

Placemark was behind Tobiano’s planning and design, as well as Vernon’s Predator Ridge and Burke Mountain in Coquitlam.

Finseth said the costs for such a development can run into the tens of millions of dollars for land servicing, and hundreds of millions of dollars of future property value.

If all goes well in terms of approvals, the project team said Kenna Village, which will be situated between the nature park, Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre and the Trans-Canada Highway, will rise in several phases over the course of 10 to 15 years.

Data hub part of plan

While it’s yet to be determined which areas will be built up first, Finseth said the initial construction stages will likely focus on the light industrial sites, including a new Bell Canada data centre earmarked for a site adjacent to the prison.

“This would actually be part of a fairly significant investment that Bell Canada is making into the Kamloops region as a hub for technology and data security and storage,” Finseth said.

Thompson Rivers University is also expected to be the site of a pair of artificial intelligence hubs over the next couple of years, with another facility being constructed off Mission Flats Road.

The larger light industrial sites will be followed by build-out of the residential areas and village centre.

The Kenna Village site is slated to include up to 1,350 new homes.

These include ground-oriented townhomes and low-rise apartment buildings, perched on the northeast corner of the site with links into the park.

A mixed-use commercial centre would sit between residential and industrial spaces.

Finseth said the large size of the site provides opportunities to have natural buffers between land uses, including pathways and green space, as well as a BC Hydro right-of-way running from east to west across the site that will be naturalized open space used for recreation.

Trails will also connect to the future arena multiplex, which will be built on a city-owned lot to the east.

'Prepared to move forward'

Kamloops city council will hear from members of the public about the OCP application next week.

Finseth said if the OCP application passes, Placemark is ready with the next set of applications necessary for the development to take shape.

“Should it pass, we'd be prepared to move forward quite quickly,” he said.

Fenske said Kamloops has commercial, residential and industrial hubs, but they are largely isolated from one another. Meanwhile, walkability and mixed use is key in the design for Kenna Village, which is intended to deliver jobs and homes in close proximity.

“I think it could be a little bit of a model for a community the size of Kamloops to emulate,” he said.