Kamloops Mounties acknowledge public threat as investigation continues into West End homicide

Homicide probe 'evolving'

Photo: Michael Potestio Kamloops Mounties could be seen on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, outside a townhouse complex on Dalgleish Drive, where they were investigating a homicide.

Police investigating the slaying of a Kamloops man found dead this week in his West End townhouse say the case is no longer being treated as an isolated incident, acknowledging a potential risk to the public.

Muhammad “Ash” Zafar's body was found inside his home on Dalgleish Drive on Monday. Police believe he was the victim of foul play.

Mounties initially described Zafar’s death as a targeted and isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public.

That changed on Wednesday, when police urged caution and vigilance among users of dating apps — especially those for men seeking men.

“Our investigation has evolved, and hence that was our subsequent direction to the public,” RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told reporters on Thursday.

He acknowledged there is a threat, at least to those on the apps.

“Yes, there is a threat to the public with respect to an individual who is under investigation for an act of homicide,” he said.

Pelley refused to answer when asked whether that means police have zeroed in on a suspect.

“I can’t provide you with any more information at this time,” he said. “All available resources are tasked with this investigation and we’re working to establish a timeline of Mr. Zafar’s movements and interactions leading up to his death.”

Zafar was described by his neighbours as “a very nice young man” who will be missed.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about his death can call police at 250-828-3000.

Online fundraiser

An online fundraiser has been launched to help Zafar’s loved ones deal with funeral expenses.

“Ashhab was deeply loved and cherished, and his family wishes to lay him to rest as per the religious traditions with dignity and respect,” the page reads.

“All funds raised will be used solely for the funeral expenses and remaining funds will be given to his mother to help support the family, as Ashhab was the main financial supporter of the entire family.”

As of Thursday night, the page had raised about $20,000.