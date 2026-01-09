Kamloops News

Kamloops Blazers trade away blueliner for draft picks as blue chip Penguins prospect returns to WHL

Brunicke back with Blazers

Photo: NHL Defenceman Harrison Brunicke is returning to the Kamloops Blazers, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Wednesday. The 19-year-old has scored one goal in nine NHL games this season.

With NHL prospect Harrison Brunicke headed back to the Tournament Capital, the Kamloops Blazers made a trade this week to reshape their blue line.

On Wednesday, the Blazers dealt blueliner Kayd Ruedig to the Everett Silvertips for picks in the first and fourth rounds in 2028. Ruedig has posted eight goals and 13 assists in 27 games with the Blazers this season.

The same day, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Brunicke would be returning to Kamloops to finish out the season.

The defenceman recorded one goal with the Penguins in nine NHL games, averaging more than 15 minutes per game. He’s been with the Pens' AHL affiliate since November, putting up four assists in five games.

“With this roster move and the addition of Harrison Brunicke from the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Blazers now have 13 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders on their roster,” the Blazers said in a news release.

Brunicke recently returned from the world juniors in Minnesota, where he managed two assists in sevens games while helping Team Canada to a bronze medal.

Brunicke played parts of four seasons in the WHL with the Blazers. He recorded 19 goals and 40 assists over 151 regular-season games in that time.

The 19-year-old was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and moved to Canada with his family at two. He grew up in the Calgary area.

Brunicke was drafted by Pittsburgh in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft and became the second South Africa-born player to appear in an NHL game when he made his debut with the Penguins on Oct. 7.

He and the Blazers are back in action this weekend, when they will take on the Penticton Vees in a home and home — in Penticton on Friday and in Kamloops on Saturday.

Puck drop at Sandman Centre on Saturday is 6 p.m.