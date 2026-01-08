Kamloops News

Classes out for the day at Clearwater Secondary School after power cut by BC Hydro

High school kids sent home

Photo: SD73 Clearwater Secondary School.

Clearwater Secondary School's principal says there was no warning from BC Hydro ahead of an outage that cut power to the school on Thursday, so students got the day off.

In a message sent to parents, principal Darren Coates said the school was not notified of the outage ahead of time and will be closed for the rest of the day.

“BC Hydro made an error in their mapping and did not inform us of the power outage today,” Coates told parents.

“I was in conversation with a BC Hydro representative and they apologized for the mistake and the disruption it caused.”

He said buses were returning students to their homes, and those that don’t take the bus were released to take their usual transportation home.

According to BC Hydro’s website, planned work is being done on equipment and 154 customers are without power. Crews are currently on site and power is expected to be returned at 4 p.m.

Coates said school will be in session on Friday.