Kamloops News

Six Kamloops organizations receive city grants to fund programs for youth, seniors and people with disabilities

City backs six non-profits

Photo: Castanet FILE - Kamloops city hall

The City of Kamloops has awarded more than $123,000 in grant funding to six non-profit organizations offering programs and services for community members from vulnerable youth to seniors and people with disabilities.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said a total of 34 organizations applied for the 2026 Social and Community Development Grants, with six non-profits selected after an evaluation process led by city staff and based on recommendations from volunteers in the social planning engagement group.

Open Door Group Social Services Society is receiving $23,156 for its Growing Together Framework, a program which is developing a collaborative horticulture program involving therapeutic gardening, mental health inclusion and food security.

Five other non-profits are receiving $20,000 each.

These include BGC Kamloops’ Youth Life Skills Program, which is aimed at building independence, confidence and health-decision making for kids between the ages of 11 and 24.

The Kamloops Food Policy Council’s Meal Service Coordination is receiving a funding boost. This initiative helps to improve communication between emergency meal providers in order to reduce duplication and strengthen system efficiency.

The Literacy in Kamloops Society is putting $20,000 into its Expanded Digital Literacy program, which offers technology support for adults and seniors.

Funding for People in Motion’s Memories in Motion program will go towards providing transportation to seniors and people with disabilities for essential trips and community outings.

The Tree (Kamloops Family Resources Society) is receiving $20,000 to put towards its weekend drop-in program, which includes offering meals, hygiene supports, peer connections and a safe space for women who are unhoused or precariously housed.

The 2026 Social and Community Development Grants have funded more than 40 different social agencies in Kamloops over the last six years.

Applicants must show how their program or service addresses social problems or issues identified in the city’s social plan or council’s strategic plan.