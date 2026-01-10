Kamloops News

Musicians, food vendors sought as Kamloops gears up for another summer of Music in the Park

Apply for Music in the Park

Photo: KTW file photo. FILE - Attendees gather in Riverside Park for a past Music in the Park concert.

Musicians are invited to submit their applications to be involved in this summer’s Music in the Park, with the City of Kamloops looking to fill more than 60 nights with live performances.

The City of Kamloops said in a news release it is now accepting applications from musicians and mobile food vendors for the annual summer event, which offers free evening performances throughout July and August.

“The 2026 season promises to deliver another summer filled with music, community and unforgettable moments,” the statement reads.

“Be part of the soundtrack of summer in Kamloops.”

Music in the Park has been running for more than 30 years, drawing thousands of people to Riverside Park each evening during the summer months.

The musical performances highlight a wide range of genres and are suitable for families and people of all ages.

The city said it is seeking performers eager to share their sound with the summer crowds, as well as local food vendors with an approved business licence and mobile vendor status.

The recently-completed outdoor skating facility will offer a designated food vendor area in the summer months, complete with electrical hookups and seating.

Applications are available on the City of Kamloops website, due by 4 p.m. on March 15.