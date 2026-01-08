Kamloops News
Jack-knifed semi truck closes southbound lanes of Coquihalla
Jack-knifed semi closes hwy
Photo: Leah-Magdalena Krarup
A jack-knifed semi has closed the southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Thursday.
Motorists heading southbound on the Coquihalla Highway Thursday will face delays after a jack-knifed semi truck closed the highway.
The crash occurred just before 11:30 a.m. between Larson Hill and Juliet Road, just north of the Coquihalla Summit.
DriveBC warns that motorists travelling southbound should “expect major delays.”
A photo from the scene shows snowy road conditions, with the semi truck blocking all lanes of southbound traffic.
