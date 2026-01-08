Kamloops News
Drivers warned of 'major' delays on Coquihalla Highway due to jack-knifed semi
Major delays on Coquihalla
Photo: Leah-Magdalena Krarup
A jack-knifed semi has closed the southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Thursday.
UPDATE 1:30 p.m.
DriveBC reports that traffic is now getting by the crash scene, but drivers should expect "major delays."
"Be prepared to stop with a possible southbound closure on short notice," the agency said.
ORIGINAL 12 p.m.
Motorists heading southbound on the Coquihalla Highway Thursday will face delays after a jack-knifed semi truck closed the highway.
The crash occurred just before 11:30 a.m. between Larson Hill and Juliet Road, just north of the Coquihalla Summit.
DriveBC warns that motorists travelling southbound should “expect major delays.”
A photo from the scene shows snowy road conditions, with the semi truck blocking all lanes of southbound traffic.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- Utility rate increase passedNelson - 2:50 pm
- Throwing cash at mortgagesBusiness - 2:30 pm
- Court delay on senior attackEdgewood - 2:21 pm
- 'Didn't happen overnight'Kelowna - 2:19 pm
- High school kids sent homeClearwater - 2:16 pm
Real Estate
4345 Gallaghers Fairway S
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$925,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$925,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Missy Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net