Drivers warned of 'major' delays on Coquihalla Highway due to jack-knifed semi

Photo: Leah-Magdalena Krarup A jack-knifed semi has closed the southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Thursday.

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

DriveBC reports that traffic is now getting by the crash scene, but drivers should expect "major delays."

"Be prepared to stop with a possible southbound closure on short notice," the agency said.

ORIGINAL 12 p.m.

Motorists heading southbound on the Coquihalla Highway Thursday will face delays after a jack-knifed semi truck closed the highway.

The crash occurred just before 11:30 a.m. between Larson Hill and Juliet Road, just north of the Coquihalla Summit.

DriveBC warns that motorists travelling southbound should “expect major delays.”

A photo from the scene shows snowy road conditions, with the semi truck blocking all lanes of southbound traffic.