Christmas Cheer campaign nears $30K goal as community rallies to support Kamloops charities

Photo: BCICF Women from the Kamloops Y strike a pose in an office Christmas party themed photo booth set up as part of BCICF's donation station this December.

The BC Interior Community Foundation’s executive director says this year’s Christmas Cheer campaign was supported by many donors who gave from the heart — including a woman who bused downtown to contribute to a cause that struck a personal chord.

Money raised through this year’s Christmas Cheer Fund will support the Kamloops Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Kamloops Immigrant Services and the Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism.

Throughout December, a donation station was set up in the lobby of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District building, offering photo booths and other activities by donation to the Cheer Fund.

Wenda Noonan said on the donation station’s final day, a woman took the bus downtown from the North Shore specifically to make a donation, knowing some of the money will go towards purchasing an essential piece of educational technology for the Chris Rose centre.

“She said she made the special trip down because when she was younger, raising her children, she had a child who had autism and there was no support for her as a parent,” Noonan said.

“She wanted to support Christmas Cheer because she remembered how hard it had been for her.”

Noonan said the donation station at the TNRD building offered a valuable opportunity for BCICF, chosen charity representatives, volunteers and members of the community to connect.

“We had charity volunteers two or three times a week, and that was just so fantastic, because they could talk to people who came in to donate,” she said.

“But we also got to talk back and forth, and spend some real quality time with people, having the conversations about, what do you need in your charity, or what would make it better for you? What is your work like? We were able to educate ourselves on the work that they do within our community, and also let them know how BCICF is here to support.”

Many people stopped to chat with volunteers and take Christmas photos, including one woman who came with her daughter for her first-ever holiday photo.

A man specifically came in to make a donation on World Kindness Day, while a couple of book clubs took up one group’s challenge to give to the Cheer fund.

The Cheer fund is nearing the $30,000 mark — and Noonan said they are still accepting donations for a final push to make it past this goalpost.

Of the total raised, a small amount goes to pay for fees like Canada Helps, an online donation platform, and 7.5 per cent will be put into an endowed fund that will be invested and generate interest.

“Each year, we will continue to put seven and a half percent into the endowed fund — and that endowed fund will continue to pay out back to the charities,” Noonan said.

The bulk of the total will be divided among the three charities to use however they see fit.

The Kamloops Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, the Cheer fund’s legacy recipient, will use the money to pay travel costs for women and children who are leaving violence.

Kamloops Immigrant Services will use the funds to help offer summer programs for newcomer children, and the Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism is looking to purchase a replacement smart board.

This essential piece of technology helps children improve their communication skills.

To donate online and to see a list of generous Cheer donors, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit, and debit cards donations can be made in person at the BCICF office at 2-219 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Friday), and Castanet Kamloops at 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).