Kamloops News
Kamloops Mounties believe fire that destroyed two vehicles in downtown lot was arson
Two vehicles set ablaze
Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle fire in a parking lot in the 200-block of West Victoria Street at about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.
Police believe a fire that gutted two cars in a downtown Kamloops parking lot was intentionally set.
Emergency crews were called to a fire in the 200-block of West Victoria Street at about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Two vehicles were fully engulfed in the parking lot of Budget Brake and Muffler, 243 Victoria St. West.
Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said investigators believe the fire was purposefully set.
“We continue to work with Kamloops Fire Rescue investigators to learn more about the fire,” he said.
"Early assessment of the scene indicates it to be arson and we are advancing that investigation."
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.
Photo: Josh Dawson
Kamloops Fire Rescue crews and police were called to the scene of a vehicle fire in a parking lot in the 200-block of West Victoria Street at about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.
