Historic 2141 steam locomotive closer to getting back on track, but hurdles remain

Photo: KTW file FILE - The Kamloops Heritage Railway's historic 2141 steam engine, pictured in 2019.

Work has been progressing over the last year to get Kamloops’ historic 2141 steam locomotive back on track, but key repairs must be completed before any passengers can be called aboard.

Kamloops Heritage Railway Society executive director Terri Axani said the train’s firebox needs to be brought up to code.

“We did the air testing last June, we did all of the non-destructive testing last spring, and this is the next part,” she told Castanet.

Axani said a firebox test in August was the “litmus test” and with a contractor being brought in to complete some modifications, it’s the last re-certification that’s needed before the train is allowed back on rails.

She said Technical Safety BC approved the work, which is roughly estimated to cost $125,000.

Axani said the society is almost finished fundraising that amount, and possibly with some help from the city, she’s optimistic the work will get underway later in January or February.

“It’s currently worth its weight in scrap metal, the minute it's re-certified it's worth its weight in gold — you can't replace it,” she said.

Not including insurance or labour, Axani said about $60,000 of testing and work has been done on the 2141 over the last year alone.

More hurdles to clear

Axani said the focus is on getting the train re-certified and operational before the society can begin talks with CN about finding committed track access.

A coal shipping agreement several years ago saw rail traffic increase on the 2141’s operating line, complicating the locomotive’s return. The society has previously run tour routes with the 2141 to Armstrong, and has eyed a possible route to Vernon once it returns.

“The minute we have it re-certified, then we can try and figure out who and where access would allow,” Axani said.

She said in the “worst case scenario” the society could also create a mini-experience for passengers on a 2,000 foot stretch of track behind the park, or even build its own track using pre-built sections.

According to Axani, several hundred-thousand dollars was paid in operating insurance when the train was previously operational. Operating insurance to run the train again would be on top of the $38,000 in equipment insurance currently being paid.

Axani said determining how much it will cost to fully-insure the train again will depend on the route it will take, as well as the number of passengers it will carry.

“You can’t even get a quote when you don’t know the destination, when you don’t know how many switches you’re going to cross,” she said.

She said the society has two open-air passenger cars, but they will need to be inspected as well to see if they’re up to code.

New facilities use agreement

The locomotive, built in 1912, pulled its last revenue train on Vancouver Island in 1958 and was set to be scrapped. The City of Kamloops acquired the steam engine in 1961 for $2,000 after years of advocacy by former mayor Jack Fitzwater.

The engine sat stationary in Riverside Park for more than three decades before it was restored to run on the rails again. The steam train ran rail excursions for years, but was decommissioned in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a devastating blow to the tourism industry.

A plan to create programming through a heritage park and museum was derailed over zoning concerns in 2024.

Axani said a new facilities use agreement means the public is once again allowed to return to the park for events.

“I do tours on a regular basis, like private tours, whether it’s fan tours, whether it’s homeschoolers, whether it’s Girl Guides, we have all sorts of requests,” she said.

In 2024, the Kamloops Heritage Railway Society formed a new board of directors with the goal to return the steam locomotive to operating condition once again.

Axani said the society’s board is “all in.”

“Nothing is off the table when it comes to this progressive board, and we are going to do everything within our power to get it back on the regular track,” Axani said.