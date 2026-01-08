Kamloops News

Kamloops builders cautiously optimistic as city rolls out digital permitting system

Digital system reduces delay

Photo: KTW file FILE - A construction worker framing a house.

The City of Kamloops’ new digital permitting system is being welcomed by builders, who say it could streamline applications and reduce costly delays.

Drew Atkinson, partner at Wrabel Brothers Construction, said the long-awaited digital system, ePermit, seems to be rolling out well.

He said he’s anticipating some initial delays as everyone adjusts to the new process, but in the future, the digital system should shorten timelines for things like building and development permit applications.

“Long term, it's better transparency, fewer lost documents. That's one of the major issues, just human error on both sides — the builder and the City of Kamloops — and then more predictable workflow once the system is stabilized,” Atkinson said.

He said developers submit hundreds of documents for an application. Before the digital system was in place, some documents could be emailed to a specific email address before being forwarded to the builder’s municipal point person.

However, this wasn’t a perfect communication system. Atkinson said sometimes the email wouldn’t get sent, documents could get misplaced, or information would be “lost in translation” with so many files moving back and forth.

Now, the digital system, which accepts 21 permit application types, notifies builders in real time about missing information on an application before it is sent off.

“You're not waiting for an email back from somebody from the city telling you that this is missing, or you need something else, or we need more information on this part,” Atkinson said.

“It’s going to be right there, in real time — which I think saves so much time.”

Marvin Kwiatkowski, City of Kamloops development, engineering and sustainability director, agreed one of the benefits to this new system was the ability to immediately notify applicants about missing information.

Before, a municipal representative would need to write back to an applicant, informing them about any missing elements. Now, everything must be filled out online in order for the application to be submitted.

“It kind of cleans up a lot of the communication,” Kwiatkowski said.

According to the city, users can also pay online for their applications 24/7, and can track and manage their permits from application to completion.

Kwiatkowski said the system will provide status updates instead of an applicant having to call, email or wonder about what is happening with their documents. The digital system will also be able to provide the city with data on the application process and where any hold ups are happening.

“This is going to be a lot more queued up, clean, formal. That's the key too, is they're getting updates as it's moving through the process so they know where it's at,” Kwiatkowski said.

“We can even do the metrics of how long was [the development application] with the applicant, how long was it with the city. Maybe they have to do some design revisions on their own, maybe they change their mind. That'll all be tracked a lot cleaner.”

He noted the total cost for creating and implementing the online system came in at about $400,000 — much less than the $750,000 budgeted for the work.

'Number one' priority

Atkinson, who also sits as second vice president for Canadian Home Builder’s Association Central Interior, said a municipal digital permit application system like this is long overdue — and this city hall upgrade has been a top priority for local builders.

“This is the number one thing that we’ve been sorting out in the last little bit, trying to push this, just to make it more streamlined — because it is tough,” he said.

The introduction of the digital system comes at a time when, as Atkinson noted, builders are trying to digest more frequent building code updates among other legislative changes, while grappling with factors like high construction costs.

He said there is plenty of bureaucracy when it comes to building residential or commercial developments, but a digital system like this is “a huge step in the right direction.”

“Then mostly it's just consistency, to make sure everybody's on the same page with everything,” he said.