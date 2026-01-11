Kamloops News

Kamloops public safety director says data will show if new CSO service levels are working

Photo: City of Kamloops A Kamloops CSO department shoulder patch.

The City of Kamloops’ public safety director says fourth-quarter data should show whether new bylaw service levels are meeting response-time goals.

Last fall Kamloops city council approved changes so that CSOs are now only expected to communicate with a caller if more information is required, and once the file is complete. It also implemented a new tiered service level on calls for service based on urgency.

Ken Uzeloc told Castanet Kamloops the department’s year-end numbers should indicate if the changes worked depending on whether or not CSOs met the new response time goals in the fourth quarter of the year after the changes were implemented.

Uzeloc said under the previous system, callers would bog down the bylaw department with lengthy calls in which they wanted to “vent.”

Uzeloc said it wasn’t efficient having CSOs calling people back to get the information they should have received when the complaint was initially made.

“If you've filled out the online service request or you've called in and we've gathered the information from the call taker, you're not going to get a call back unless we need more information, and then at the end, you'll be notified that the file has been closed and it's been actioned,” he said of the new system.

Uzeloc said this new system should see CSOs spending more time out on the road doing their job than on a phone.

He said the service was re-evaluated in 2025, noting that he noticed Kamloops callers had a misconception of the service — that it operated as an emergency response and that calls would be responded to chronologically.

“We instituted three different tiers of calls, almost a triage system, with what the expectation is for response from the community services,” he said.

Uzeloc said a tier one call for CSOs, which they attempt to respond to within six hours, are those that could be impacting public safety or the environment or property.

Tier two are things such as parking violations or anything less urgent, but still of a high impact to the community. Uzeloc said the goal is to respond to those calls within a day or two.

Tier three are low level calls such as noise complaints or an unsightly property, which residents can expect a CSO to get to in a week.

“We've set out those service levels now so that, one, the public is clear on what to expect of us, and two, to really show that there is a triage system that's done based on risk and impact. I think that's going to help let the public know just what to expect,” Uzeloc said.