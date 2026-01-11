Free Christmas tree chipping continues in Kamloops with a dozen drop-off sites open citywide

Kamloops News

The City of Kamloops is offering its free Christmas tree chipping service at a dozen drop-off locations throughout town, including McArthur Island, Westsyde Park and Albert McGowan Park.

The service is available until Jan. 15.

Last winter, Kamloops composted 4,683 trees, saving landfill space and creating mulch for parks and gardens.

Residents are asked to remove all tinsel, wires and decorations before dropping off a tree.

For the past 35 years, the City of Kamloops has recycled more than 189,000 Christmas trees, diverting them from the landfill.

A map of Christmas tree drop-off locations in Kamloops can be found at Kamloops.ca/ChristmasTreeRecycling.

Meanwhile, for Thompson-Nicola Regional District residents, real trees can be recycled for free at all TNRD Eco-Depots and Transfer Stations until Jan. 31.