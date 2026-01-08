Kamloops News

Sentencing hearing underway for Kootenays man who shot two people dead in 2022

'Heinous' killer faces prison

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops Law Courts.

A man who shot two people dead on the same day four years ago will likely face 13 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

Mitchell McIntyre was in a Kamloops courtroom on Wednesday for the first day of his sentencing hearing on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter with a firearm.

The 66-year-old killed Julia Howe and David Creamer on Feb. 6, 2022.

McIntyre pleaded guilty in June midway through his second-degree murder trial relating to Howe’s death. He was then charged with manslaughter in Creamer’s death, to which he pleaded guilty in August.

Both deaths were initially ruled accidental by the BC Coroners Service. Investigators determined days later that Howe had been shot — after a .22-calibre bullet was found in her skull during an autopsy.

Creamer was cremated before an autopsy could take place.

Howe was killed in her Creston home and Creamer was killed inside his home in Kimberley, outside Cranbrook. Both were shot with the same handgun.

Howe was shot once in the face while getting ready in her bathroom and Creamer was watching TV on his couch when he was killed. In court on Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Bernie Caffaro called McIntyre's actions "heinous."

Both victims were known to McIntyre — Howe was his landlord’s spouse and Creamer was a former friend.

The day after the shootings, McIntyre went to police and hospital staff asking to be detained, saying he was mentally disturbed.

While hospitalized, he told medical staff he shot a woman and killed a former friend.

Police found the handgun in McIntyre’s car.

Despite his repeated attempts to be arrested, he was not arrested until March 16, 2022 — more than five weeks after the shootings.

Caffaro and defence lawyer Glenn Verdurmen have pitched a joint submission that would see McIntyre jailed for life for the murder and eight years for manslaughter. Under the terms of the deal, he would not be eligible for parole for 13 years.

McIntyre has been in custody since his arrest in 2022. His sentencing is scheduled to wrap up on Thursday or Friday.