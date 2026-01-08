Kamloops News

Life sentence for gunman who killed two acquaintances in separate shootings on same day

Jailed for 'senseless' slayings

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops Law Courts.

UPDATE: 3:37 p.m.

A man who shot two people dead on the same day four years ago has been ordered to spend life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years.

Mitchell McIntyre, 66, was sentenced on Thursday afternoon at the Kamloops Law Courts for second-degree murder and manslaughter with a firearm.

He killed two acquaintances, Julia Howe and David Creamer, on Feb. 6, 2022. Both were killed inside their homes, Howe in Creston and Creamer in Kimberley.

In sentencing McIntyre on Thursday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Paul Riley called the killings "senseless.”

“Two people's lives were tragically taken, and many others have been affected forever by Mr. McIntyre's criminal acts,” he said.

“Mr. McIntyre's actions have had and continue to have profound ripple effects on many others, surviving victims whose lives have been forever altered, to say nothing about the impact in the two relatively small communities where they were committed.”

Both deaths were initially deemed accidental, but investigators determined Howe was the victim of foul play when the forensic pathologist performing her autopsy found a .22-calibre bullet in her skull.

Creamer was cremated before an autopsy could take place.

Howe was shot in the face while getting ready in her bathroom and Creamer was watching TV on his couch when he was killed.

‘Downward spiral'

Both victims were known to McIntyre — Howe was his landlord’s spouse and Creamer was a former friend. Court heard he previously had “grievances" with both of them.

McIntyre was described in court as severely unstable, having been subjected to physical, emotional and sexual abuse as a youngster. Defence lawyer Glenn Verdurmen said those experiences shaped a worldview of mistrust, paranoia and grievance that never went away.

A psychiatrist who interviewed McIntyre for a pre-sentence report said he “developed a personalty style that distrusted and was suspicious of the intentions of others, as occurs in paranoid personality disorder.

“His personality style may have resulted in him interpreting slights as being persecutory in nature,” the report reads.

Verdurmen described McIntyre as a loner who struggled with substance abuse and felt repeatedly betrayed by family, friends and neighbours.

“The psychological assessment seems to say that the substance misuse is still relevant because it was part of a downward spiral together with his personality disorders and isolation that put him in a very bad headspace,” he said.

The day after the shootings, McIntyre went to police and hospital staff asking to be detained, saying he was mentally disturbed. He was not arrested until March 16, 2022 — more than five weeks after the shootings.

Sentenced to life

Riley went along with a joint submission presented by Verdurmen and Crown prosecutor Bernie Caffaro.

Under the deal, McIntyre will be sentenced to life in prison for Howe’s murder and eight years for killing Creamer. He will not be eligible for parole until 13 years of the life sentence have been served.

“I find that a sentence of life in prison with 13 years of parole ineligibility is necessary in this case to denounce the unlawful conduct — the use of a gun to take another person's life — and to recognize the serious impacts on the surviving [family members] who will continue to bear the loss that this crime has caused,” he said.

In addition to the time behind bars, McIntyre will be bound by a lifetime firearms ban and prohibited from contacting any of the victims’ loved ones.

The gun used to kill Howe and Creamer was ordered forfeited for destruction.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8:22 a.m.

