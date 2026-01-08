Fundraiser launched for family of Barriere town councillor after husband lands in hospital
Helping councillor's family
A fundraiser has been launched to help cover mounting costs for the family of a Barriere town councillor, whose husband is recovering in hospital.
According to a GoFundMe posted Monday, Bob Armstrong, the husband of Coun. Judy Armstrong, had an emergency amputation of his lower leg at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops on Jan. 4, after months of hospitalization due to sepsis.
An update yesterday states Bob was transferred to Kelowna for life-saving heart surgery, and he was resting in the ICU.
"Judy is one of the most continually giving women you will ever meet. She is a Barriere town councillor, she runs the Mother Goose program, the after school program and many other childhood groups for families in our community,” the fundraiser reads.
“Even just before Christmas, she ran the children’s shopping event over several days even though Bob was In hospital.”
The GoFundMe was setup to help cover travel expenses for the Armstrong family, taking time off work and the lengthy hospital stay.
As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $3,400 has been raised of the fundraiser’s $4,500 goal.
