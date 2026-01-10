Kamloops News

City of Kamloops seeks feedback on new pay parking machines ahead of spring rollout

Try out new parking kiosks

Photo: KTW file FILE - A City of Kamloops parking kiosk

Kamloops residents are being invited to test-drive new pay parking kiosks as the city looks to modernize its parking system.

The City of Kamloops is looking to replace its existing pay parking infrastructure with a more modern solution, and people are invited to drop by two upcoming demonstration sessions to try out the shortlisted pay parking kiosks to give their input.

“Your feedback will help the city choose a system that truly works for the community,” the city said.

Demonstration sessions will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Sandman Centre’s Kia Lounge, and on Wednesday, Jan. 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.

The City of Kamloops said it should only take a few minutes for someone to test out the pay parking systems.

The city said it is looking for pay parking infrastructure that is reliable, convenient to use, and provides better technological integration including mobile payments, contactless options and license plate-based enforcement.

“As the community continues to grow, there is an increasing demand for curb space and parking turnover,” the city statement reads.

“Improving our infrastructure provides the opportunity to expand paid parking, which supports a growing city by improving access to businesses and services while encouraging efficient use of limited parking resources.”

A new pay parking provider contract is expected to be in place by the end of February, with the new pay system operational by the spring.

The city said pay parking in Kamloops covers about 800 on-street parking spaces downtown, nine off-street parking lots, two city-owned parkades on Seymour Street and Landsdowne Street, and pay-by-space parking at the Tournament Capital Centre.