$7M skating rink opens at Riverside Park as Kamloops unveils major new winter amenity

Riverside ice rink a 'jewel'

Riverside Park is officially a winter destination, with Kamloops opening its first-ever outdoor skating rink on Wednesday morning.

The $7.14-million outdoor skating rink officially opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday and a crowd of about 100 people, including city staff, were on hand to christen the new amenity.

The facility comes equipped with benches, fire pits, lighting, speakers and its own Zamboni.

Everyone Castanet spoke with on Wednesday expressed excitement to be able to enjoy the new public amenity.

Elli Braden and Sharon Hoar, who were out enjoying a skate on the new rink said it’s a much more enjoyable experience to skate outdoors as opposed to going to an arena and doing circles.

“This park is a jewel for Kamloops, so it’s just adding one more plus — for tourists, too,” Hoar said.

The pair said they are very excited to have the new rink, noting they think it will bring members of the community downtown and give children more opportunities to learn to skate, as compared to trying to fit their schedule into an arena’s schedule.

“I plan to carry my skates in the car and stop in any time I have a half an hour,” Braden said.

Matt Escamilla, 30, who’s called Kamloops home his whole life, said he thinks it’s “awesome” having an outdoor rink at Riverside Park.

“You see towns like Kelowna have it, and [we’re] very fortunate to have one in Kamloops here. It means a lot. Instead of having to travel to the outskirts of town to go play pond hockey, you can come downtown and enjoy the refrigeration,” Escamilla said.

He said the ice on the rink felt smooth and came out better than he expected, and he forsees himself coming down to use the rink on weekends.

Melissa Finch and her 11-year-old son Lincoln could be found tying up their skates, ready to take their first steps onto the fresh ice at Riverside Park.

Lincoln said he never thought he’d be able to ice skate at Riverside Park and is looking forward to using the rink because he loves skating.

Finch said she’s called Kamloops home almost all her life and the new rink turned out better than she thought it would.

“I like the feel of it. This music, the lights around it, I think it’s a nice, cozy feeling [and] lots of families will utilize [it],” she said.

Finch said she felt the new rink is a great addition to Kamloops and a great use of space in the park.

“I feel like in the wintertime we need more spaces like this where we can come together as a community and bring our families to,” Finch said.

The new rink is open daily at 10 a.m., as long as the mercury doesn't rise above 8 C.

Skaters will need to bring their own skates, but the city hopes to have a rental option available by next winter.

The cost of the project was covered by a grant from the province’s Growing Communities Fund.