Expect minor delays after Highway 5 reopens in North Thompson Valley
Traffic moving on Hwy. 5
UPDATE: 12:03 p.m.
Traffic is once again moving on Highway 5 north of Kamloops, where a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning caused an earlier closure.
Drivers are being told to expect minor delays through the site, about 10 kilometres south of Clearwater.
According to DriveBC, single-lane alternating traffic is now getting through.
ORIGINAL STORY: 10:26 a.m.
Highway 5 is closed in both directions north of Kamloops following a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning involving a commercial transport truck.
According to DriveBC, the road is closed south of Clearwater between Hummingbird Road and Pumping Station Road.
Photos posted to the Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook page shows at least one semi was involved. Conditions appear to be slick.
Drivers are being told to expect delays. The next update is expected at 11 a.m.
More Kamloops News
- Fire breaks out at Ellis PlaceKelowna - 1:23 pm
- Trump: U.S. will 'be there' Canada/U.S. - 1:17 pm
- City eyes park expansionKelowna - 1:13 pm
- New principals at schoolsOkanagan-Skaha - 12:58 pm
- Highway 97 crash clearedKelowna - 12:54 pm
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$599,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Veruca (and Violet) Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate