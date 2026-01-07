Kamloops News

Expect minor delays after Highway 5 reopens in North Thompson Valley

Traffic moving on Hwy. 5

Photo: Facebook/Skilled Truckers Canada Highway 5 is closed south of Clearwater on Wednesday, Jan. 7, following a multi-vehicle collision.

UPDATE: 12:03 p.m.

Traffic is once again moving on Highway 5 north of Kamloops, where a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning caused an earlier closure.

Drivers are being told to expect minor delays through the site, about 10 kilometres south of Clearwater.

According to DriveBC, single-lane alternating traffic is now getting through.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:26 a.m.

Highway 5 is closed in both directions north of Kamloops following a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning involving a commercial transport truck.

According to DriveBC, the road is closed south of Clearwater between Hummingbird Road and Pumping Station Road.

Photos posted to the Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook page shows at least one semi was involved. Conditions appear to be slick.

Drivers are being told to expect delays. The next update is expected at 11 a.m.