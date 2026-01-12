Kamloops News

Curler's Corner: Four-time Brier competitor Barry McPhee was a local curling icon

McPhee a gifted curler

Photo: Randy Nelson Curlers Barry McPhee (L), Rob Kuroyama, Brian Eden and Dave Schleppe pictured at the 1986 Brier.

Curler's Corner is a column written by the Kamloops Curling Club's Randy Nelson. Published each Monday morning for the next five weeks, this column will highlight moments of Tournament Capital curling history and noteworthy athletes from over the decades.

Barry McPhee is one of B.C.’s greatest curling icons, having represented the province at the Brier four times — in 1981, 1986, 1996, and 1997. What makes the feat even more remarkable is that he did it when curling numbers were far greater than today.

Barry learned to curl on a two-sheet club while living in Kitimat where his father worked for the Hudson’s Bay Company from 1959 to 1965. Barry’s father approached Alcan, the aluminum smelter company in Kitimat, and asked about a vacant building he thought might make a good rink. Alcan donated the building to the curlers who converted it to a six-sheet club.

Barry remembers the Kitimat high school league he played in had 48 teams. The communities of Kitimat, Terrace and Prince Rupert each hosted a high school bonspiel that would attract 64 teams to each event.

Barry eventually moved to Kamloops and became the Kamloops Curling Club manager from 1973 to 1974. He gave up the job to make time for his other passion, professional golf.

He spent five years on the Canadian Professional Golf Tour, and found time to play fastball and commercial hockey. He also worked as the golf pro at Rivershore and Kamloops golf clubs.

Barry was one of the most gifted curlers in the game. His fiery red hair sometimes matched his visible emotions on the ice. Some people saw this as a flaw, but for those who had the pleasure of curling with him, they quickly realized he was a true team player with a tenacious will to win.

He also had one of the best touches at draw weight in the game. I had the honour of curling with Barry in a couple of spiels where I witnessed his spirited will to win and care for his teammates first hand.

Although Barry was a remarkable player, he took his game to the elite level when he made it to a final. It’s something that can’t be taught and few people ever experience. If Barry got to the final in an event, whether provincials or a cash spiel, his mental approach and shot making was off the charts. It seemed that all his teammates had to do was leave him a shot.

His first real run at a provincial title started in Al LaChance’s Barker Shop (Al was also a great local curler) where the two decided to join forces with Al as skip and Grant Young and Geroge Stringer on front end. They won the 128-team Interior playdowns and faced off against a coastal team where they lost a best of three provincial final.

Barry took up skipping and won his first provincial title in 1981 with Rob Kuroyama, Brian Eden and Grant Young. They lost in the playoffs at the Brier. In 1986, Barry made it to the Brier again and lost a semi-final game to Russ Howard by one inch.

Barry skipped what was Eric Wiltzen’s team (Tony Eberts, Ken Brown and Bert Hinch) to the 1996 Brier. He beat future World Champion Greg MacAulay in the provincial final. What made this Brier so very special is that Kamloops was the host city. Barry’s team didn’t have a great Brier, but Kamloops was a fantastic host for the national event.

Barry wore glasses at the time. His prescription was very light in one eye. Barry tilted his glasses sideways and realized he could see better with just the one lens. He removed the one lens, curled great and found himself at the Brier being interviewed in front of the cameras. You can imagine the surprise when, during his interview, Barry casually reached through the frame of his glasses to scratch his itchy eye.

Barry’s second, Ken Brown, was also a curler who you never had to ask, 'What are you thinking?' During one bonspiel, an opposing player pointed out that Barry’s shoe was scratching the ice. Ken walked up the curler, grabbed him by the collar and said, “There will be no more of that!” And there wasn’t. This move may not in the curling manual, but it was very effective.

In another spiel in Abbotsford, Barry was playing a team that played particularly slowly. In the final end the opposing skip was debating his first shot. After a considerable delay, Ken walked up to the opposing skip and asked, “Which rock is bothering you?” The skip pointed to Barry’s shot rock. Ken booted his own rock off the sheet and said, “There, now throw your rock!” The flustered curler missed his shot and the next one to lose the game.

Barry represented B.C. again in 1997 in Calgary. Things weren’t going well, and Barry went behind the scoreboard to release a bit of steam. Unfortunately, the cameras and mics caught the act and some in the crowd began to boo. Barry was asked to meet the press after the game. The first question was, “How do feel about being booed at the Brier.” Barry quickly replied, "Boo to the boobirds, we’re here to win.”

Barry wore the same pair of shoes throughout his competitive years. They were a pair of golf shoes with floor tile glued to the bottom to slide. The shoes were held together with duct tape and good luck, and had won more high-level games than any team from Kamloops has seen. Sadly, the old shoes were stolen when Barry’s van was broken into in downtown Kamloops years after he’d retired from the game.

Today, Barry is in his late 70s and spends most of his time watching sports, news and following his grandkids, including his grandson Tyler Ward, who plays professional hockey in Germany.

Barry, thank you for your years of bringing the hardware home to Kamloops!

