Temperature records tumble as Kamloops logs its fourth-warmest year

2025 among warmest years

Photo: KTW file photo The hills glow with sunlight in Kamloops.

From record-breaking summer heat to an unprecedented mild spell in December, 2025 ranked as the fourth-hottest year on record in Kamloops — more than a full degree warmer than normal.

The average temperature in Kamloops last year was 10.7 C, more than a degree warmer than the normal 9.5 C but short of the all-time high. The hottest year on record was in 2023, when temperatures hit an average of 10.9 C.

A number of daily temperature records were broken this year, particularly in late August, which recorded a four-day stretch of scorching heat.

The mercury hit 36.8 C on Aug. 24 and climbed to 37.3 C on Aug. 25 and 26, followed by a 37 C day on Aug. 27. Similar record high temperatures were set on Sept. 1 (36.4 C) and Sept. 3 (36.9 C).

The heat carried on into September, with Sept. 17 logging a record-setting 34.1 C high and Sept. 20 hitting 30.3 C.

Some hot temperatures were also recorded in spring and early summer, with a 17.6 C record-breaking high on March 8 and a 37 C day smashing records on June 8.

Kamloops was also a B.C. hot spot just before Christmas, recording a high of 18.6 C high on Dec. 15 — the warmest December temperature ever recorded in the city.

Only one record low was set in Kamloops this year, when the mercury dipped to -4.7 C on Oct. 14.

Kamloops saw a little more than 209 millimetres of precipitation fall through 2025 — about 77 per cent of normal levels, which is set at 272.9 millimetres.

Temperature records have been kept in the city since 1897.