Kamloops News
Shelters open doors as extreme weather alert issued in Kamloops
Cold weather opens shelters
Photo: Castanet
FILE - A person sleeps outside along Seymour Street in downtown Kamloops on Jan. 21, 2025.
Some Kamloops shelters will open up additional spaces with a blast of cold weather expected over Tuesday night.
In a statement, the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Kamloops branch said an extreme weather alert has been issued for Kamloops.
The weather alert was issued at about 6 p.m. as temperatures are expected to drop to -5 C including wind chill.
Additional shelter spaces will be opened in Emerald Centre and Rosethorn House in downtown Kamloops and Merit Place in Sahali until the alert is cancelled.
Environment Canada is predicting lows of -7 C including wind chill over Tuesday night with a chance of rain showers or flurries.
Wednesday is expected to hit a high of 2 C during the day, with temperatures dropping to -9 C overnight.
