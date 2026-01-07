Kamloops News

Increase in non-market valuations could have positive impact on Kamloops tax rate, city officials say

City's tax picture improving

Photo: KTW File Kamloops city hall

Despite flat residential assessments, a boost in non-market property growth could help ease tax pressure in Kamloops as city officials finalize the 2026 budget.

David Hallinan, City of Kamloops corporate services director, said the city’s report from BC Assessment showed non-market growth increasing “a fair bit more” than expected when compared to the flat market growth.

While market changes refer to fluctuations in the value of existing properties, influenced by real estate trends, non-market changes are adjustments caused by new development or property improvements.

Hallinan said investments into businesses and existing infrastructure, including Trans Mountain Pipeline, have resulted in positive growth.

“We're finalizing the numbers right now, but it's definitely a lot better than where we were thinking it was going to be earlier this year,” Hallinan said.

“So there is some real positives in there, particularly in terms of non-market growth.”

He said the pipeline assessment is one factor. Initially, the city was staring down a taxation revenue loss with BC Assessment earlier this year planning to cut the taxable value of pipelines. The proposed change was halted after pushback from local governments across the province.

Hallinan said where the city had been expecting a taxation revenue loss, the valuation came back higher than expected.

“It actually went up almost five per cent higher than what it was, so it came back with a really positive piece,” he said.

Budget update in coming weeks

In November, council was presented with a provisional budget including a 10.76 per cent tax increase — up from the 6.72 per cent that was projected for 2026.

At that time, council was advised this was not a final number, with BC Assessment yet to complete its valuations and city staff still working to identify areas where the budget could be trimmed down.

Hallinan said the budget work continues, with about half a dozen changes “locked in.”

“That's certainly not the end of the work, and we know that there's still some more coming in,” he said.

Byron McCorkell, City of Kamloops CAO, said in a year-end interview with Castanet that he expects the tax increase will land in the 6-per-cent range.

"There's going to be some tough decisions for council to make, but in the end, I think we can come up with a budget that is understandable to the majority of Kamloopisans," he said.

A budget update is expected to come to a committee of the whole meeting later in January.