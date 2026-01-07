Kamloops News

Skaters can now hit the ice in Riverside Park in downtown Kamloops

Skating rink, loop now open

Photo: Michael Potestio Young skaters try out the new ice surface at Riverside Park on Wednesday, Jan. 7.

UPDATE: 12:16 p.m.

The Riverside Park skating rink is now open.

About 100 people were present at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, when the new facility opened to the public for the first time.

Castanet Kamloops was present. Check back on Thursday for a full report.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8:34 a.m.

Riverside Park’s outdoor skating facility will welcome its first official guests on Wednesday morning, but visitors will need to bring their own skates — for now, anyway.

Jeff Putnam, City of Kamloops streets and parks manager, said the goal is to eventually have a private business set up by the new skating loop to offer skate and helmet rentals, and possibly concession items like hot chocolate or cider, but those details have yet to be ironed out.

“That's the long term plan. There isn't anything in the works currently,” he said, adding conversations are ongoing with Tourism Kamloops about this addition to the skating loop.

Such arrangements might not be in place until the 2026-27 winter season.

While skate rentals won’t yet be available on an ongoing basis, people attending the facility’s grand opening later this month will be able to rent skates to take a turn on the ice.

Putnam said he volunteered to test out the new ice surface, and his skate under the trees was “incredible.”

“It's different than indoor ice, partly because the outdoor ice does not have whitewash and red lines and blue lines. It looks more natural, like you're skating on a river,” he said.

“There’s some leaves from the fall that were embedded in the frozen ice, say an inch below the surface, so you feel like you're skating on a frozen river and you're winding through the trees with the string lights over top, and ambient music playing. It's just a wonderful experience.”

The outdoor skating facility will be open for use as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Admission is free.

The official grand opening will be held on Saturday, Jan. 17, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The $7.16-million facility was funded through a provincial government grant. The project broke ground in March of last year, on the heels of a number of other park improvements.