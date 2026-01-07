Kamloops News

Wildfire expert says quiet B.C. wildfire season 'overdue' after unprecedented string of busy years

Due for a quiet wildfire year

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Cantilever Bar fire near Lytton was one of three notable fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre in 2025.

After three punishing summers in B.C., a leading wildfire expert says the province is overdue for a quieter year — but early signals suggest 2026 could still bring trouble.

Mike Flannigan, Thompson Rivers University wildfire expert and research chair, said B.C. and the rest of the country is “overdue for a quiet year” after three consecutive busy fire seasons.

“We’ve never had three bad fire seasons in a row, this is the first time," he said, calling 2026 "a litmus test."

“If we go four years in a row, that’s when I’m going to suspect almost every year is going to be a very active fire year somewhere in Canada.”

More than 886,000 hectares were burned by about 1,350 wildfires in B.C. in 2025. Lightning sparked 54 per cent of last year's fires, while 44 per cent were blamed on human activity.

The majority of last year's fires were in the Prince George Fire Centre, which saw 723,817 hectares burn from 345 fires. The Kamloops Fire Centre saw a relatively paltry 9,574 hectares scorched by 280 fires.

According to the BC Wildfire Service’s 2025 wildfire season summary, wetter-than-normal conditions depressed fire activity over much of the province, including the B.C. Interior, until a late-season heatwave in August and September spurred fire activity.

Flannigan said one of the reasons fire seasons are getting more active nationally is because eastern provinces are seeing increased activity, meaning fire activity in the west no longer dictates how busy a season will be.

Dice could be loaded

Shae Stearns, BCWS fire information officer, said predicting the upcoming fire season is difficult at this stage. Severity can be highly dependent on local weather patterns, precipitation, length of dry periods, thunderstorms and wind events.

“While long term weather models may indicate trends over time, weather cannot be reliably forecast more than a few days in advance,” Stearns said in a statement to Castanet.

She said a seasonal outlook will be released by BCWS in the spring.

Flannigan said much of the province is still experiencing ongoing drought conditions, but the atmospheric rivers in December combined with a cooling La Niña weather pattern could add more moisture to the landscape.

“This is a very short La Niña, it’s flipping to neutral and may even get to El Niño by fire season, so it’s something to keep an eye on,” he said.

“It’ll depend on the day-to-day weather. If we get some really hot, dry, windy conditions and we get the ignition, we could have another busy fire season.”

He said summers are generally becoming hotter and drier, meaning more fuel, longer fire seasons and more extreme fire weather conditions.

He said there’s potential for B.C. to see another active wildfire season this year, but it may depend on lightning patterns over the summer. Lightning-caused wildfires were responsible for 87 per cent of hectares burned in the province last year, according to BCWS.

“It's early days, very early days, but it looks like a hot, dry summer, and for me that’s the first signal that the dice are loaded for another active fire season in British Columbia,” Flannigan said.

Change how fires are fought?

Flannigan said if Canada does see another active wildfire season, the country will need to “change the way we fight fires.” He noted there have been several days in the past three years when resources have been maxed out.

“I would argue that the status quo may not be the best option to manage fires today,” he said.

“Whether it’s done regionally or provincially or nationally, we need to explore options to manage fire in this new world that we’re seeing.”

Flannigan suggested completing a worldwide exploration of firefighting tactics, then adapting them with “Canadian modifications.”

He suggested fire suppression tactics are currently too reactive and should instead take a more proactive approach, including by implementing forest closures, improved resource allocation and timing.

He also said some low-risk fires should be allowed to burn as to not drain resources. Instead, he said, they should be monitored, with day-to-day determinations being made on what to do with it.