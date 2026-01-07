Kamloops News

Police issue caution to dating app users amid Kamloops homicide investigation

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.

Kamloops Mounties are urging caution on dating apps as they seek new information in the investigation into the death of a city man found slain in his home.

Muhammad “Ash” Zafar was found dead inside his Dalgleish Drive townhouse on Monday. Police believe he was the victim of foul play.

Investigators have said they are looking for information about Zafar’s movements and interactions between Friday and Monday.

On Wednesday, Mounties issued a news release with a few pieces of new information.

“We are still asking anyone who had contact with Mr. Zafar between Saturday evening and late Sunday to reach out to investigators,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin McIntyre said.

“This includes individuals who use men-seeking-men dating sites or apps and may have communicated with him or with someone using his images or profile information.”

McIntyre said investigators are looking for any information about anything unusual over the weekend.

“We are also appealing to anyone who noticed unusual behaviour in someone they know, such as unexplained injuries, sudden changes in routine, cancelled plans or conduct that seemed out of character, as well as residents or visitors who observed suspicious activity in the Dalgleish Drive or West End area during that timeframe,” he said.

“Seemingly small details often produce significant outcomes. If something stood out to you, even for a moment, we need you to come forward.”

Mounties are encouraging people to take precautions when meeting new people through online platforms, including sharing plans with a friend, arranging check-ins, meeting in public places and trusting your gut if something feels unsafe.

Anyone with information about Zafar’s death can call police at 250-828-3000.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

Police wearing forensic suits could be seen searching for evidence Tuesday outside a Kamloops townhouse, the scene of the city's first homicide of 2026.

Kamloops Mounties said Muhammad “Ash” Zafar was found slain Monday inside a home in the 400-block of Dalgleish Drive in the West End.

Zafar lived at the Rivers Vista townhouse complex, where police responded Monday to check on his well-being. Officers found Zafar dead inside the home.

Liz Murphy, who lives above Zafar's unit, said he appeared to live alone and was a project manager who worked for Teck. She said she hadn’t spoken to him in a few days.

“We didn’t know anything until the police knocked on our door Monday morning to ask about him,” she said.

Investigators are looking for information about what Zafar was up to between Friday and Monday. They also want to speak with anyone who may have seen suspicious activity over the weekend in the West End.

Murphy said Zafar’s white pickup truck was still in its parking spot outside his home on Tuesday. She said he wasn't one to miss work.

Police camped out overnight

When Castanet was at the scene on Tuesday afternoon, Mounties could be seen coming and going through the patio door of Zafar’s townhouse, and yellow police tape lined the top of a nearby staircase.

An investigator wearing a white suit was going back and forth between the townhouse and an RCMP truck parked nearby. Another appeared to be taking pictures of the scene.

Police had equipment set up beneath a tent in the backyard.

Neighbours who spoke to Castanet were looking for answers.

“We don’t know anything — the police haven’t told us,” Murphy said.

Another neighbour, who said she knew Zafar “reasonably” well, said he was “a very nice young man” who will be missed.

Neighbours said Zafar was out of town over the holidays and returned recently.

Murphy told Castanet police were camped outside Zafar’s home overnight into Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident appears to be targeted and isolated.

Investigators look for tips

Mounties are attempting to establish a timeline of Zafar’s movements and interactions leading up to his death.

“We are asking anyone who had recent contact with Mr. Zafar, or who may have information about his social network, activities or associates, to reach out to investigators,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin McIntyre said.

“Even small details can assist us in understanding the events leading up to this incident."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.