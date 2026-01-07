Kamloops News

Murder victim remembered as nice person as police work to retrace his final steps

Home scoured after slaying

Police wearing forensic suits could be seen searching for evidence Tuesday outside a Kamloops townhouse, the scene of the city's first homicide of 2026.

Kamloops Mounties said Muhammad “Ash” Zafar was found slain Monday inside a home in the 400-block of Dalgleish Drive in the West End.

Zafar lived at the Rivers Vista townhouse complex, where police responded Monday to check on his well-being. Officers found Zafar dead inside the home.

Liz Murphy, who lives above Zafar's unit, said he appeared to live alone and was a project manager who worked for Teck. She said she hadn’t spoken to him in a few days.

“We didn’t know anything until the police knocked on our door Monday morning to ask about him,” she said.

Investigators are looking for information about what Zafar was up to between Friday and Monday. They also want to speak with anyone who may have seen suspicious activity over the weekend in the West End.

Murphy said Zafar’s white pickup truck was still in its parking spot outside his home on Tuesday. She said he wasn't one to miss work.

Police camped out overnight

When Castanet was at the scene on Tuesday afternoon, Mounties could be seen coming and going through the patio door of Zafar’s townhouse, and yellow police tape lined the top of a nearby staircase.

An investigator wearing a white suit was going back and forth between the townhouse and an RCMP truck parked nearby. Another appeared to be taking pictures of the scene.

Police had equipment set up beneath a tent in the backyard.

Neighbours who spoke to Castanet were looking for answers.

“We don’t know anything — the police haven’t told us,” Murphy said.

Another neighbour, who said she knew Zafar “reasonably” well, said he was “a very nice young man” who will be missed.

Neighbours said Zafar was out of town over the holidays and returned recently.

Murphy told Castanet police were camped outside Zafar’s home overnight into Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident appears to be targeted and isolated.

Investigators look for tips

Mounties are attempting to establish a timeline of Zafar’s movements and interactions leading up to his death.

“We are asking anyone who had recent contact with Mr. Zafar, or who may have information about his social network, activities or associates, to reach out to investigators,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin McIntyre said.

“Even small details can assist us in understanding the events leading up to this incident."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.