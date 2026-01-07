Kamloops News

Alberta driver fined for Trans-Canada Highway crash that killed father, young son

Photo: CTV News FILE - This collision on Highway 1 near Chase on July 20, 2024, killed two people and sent six others to hospital.

An Alberta grandmother was fined $1,700 in a Kamloops courtroom on Tuesday for a momentary lapse behind the wheel that caused a multi-vehicle highway crash, killing a father and his 10-year-old son.

Corey Petr, 47, and Erik Petr, 10, died in a July 20, 2024, collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Squilax-Anglemont Road exit, about 10 kilometres east of Chase.

Petr’s pickup truck spun into the path of an oncoming driver after it was struck by a vehicle being driven by Jodi Lynn Zoche, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of driving without due care and attention.

Zoche, 64, was headed west from her home north of Calgary to the Lower Mainland, travelling with her two granddaughters for a family vacation.

“As Ms. Zoche’s vehicle crossed over the centre line, the left front of her vehicle collided with the left front of Mr. Petr’s vehicle in a side-swiping motion,” Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said in court.

The collision propelled Petr's vehicle into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

“Both Ms. Zoche’s and Mr. Petr's vehicles suffered catastrophic damage and came to rest in the shoulder ditch area,” Potestio said.

Petr, also a visitor from Alberta, was headed east on Highway 1 with his two sons in his truck. His eight-year-old suffered a broken arm but avoided serious injury.

In addition to the two fatalities, the wreck sent six people to hospital.

Zoche said she recalls turning her head to say something to her granddaughter about where they were going to stop for lunch, and the next thing she remembers is being in the ditch with the airbags deployed.

“The cause of the collision was determined to have been the momentary lapse of attention to the roadway on the part of Ms. Zoche, who allowed her vehicle to drift to the left into the oncoming lane,” Potestio said.

“Ms. Zoche will have to live with the impact this incident has had on the family of the deceased. Nothing said in court and no sentence imposed can alleviate the grief and sorrow felt by the family and friends of the deceased.”

Mom's 'soul ripped in half'

Five emotional victim-impact statements were read in the courtroom.

Heather Cody, Petr’s ex-wife and the mother of the two boys, said she received a phone call from an emergency room doctor informing her about the crash.

“I fell to my knees and screamed so loudly I was hoarse for weeks,” she said. "I felt as if my soul ripped in half.”

The statements describe profound grief and trauma, shattered futures and stolen milestones.

Petr’s mother Margaret said her son landed his “dream job” teaching apprentice electricians at SAIT in Calgary a short time before his death. She described the last 18 months as “indescribably painful.”

“Life is precious,” she said. "Let us remember to drive with attention to the road."

‘Overwhelmed with remorse'

Zoche was described in court as a widow who lost her husband to COVID-19 during the pandemic. She is the full-time guardian of two granddaughters, who were with her on the day of the crash.

Court heard Zoche has no criminal record and has only received one traffic ticket in her decades behind the wheel.

Defence lawyer Kyla Lee said Zoche is “overwhelmed with remorse.”

“She has been working very hard at improving herself since this incident. She’s taken a lot of steps — continuing with her counselling and also pursuing a driver assessment,” she said.

“She’s not the type of person who’s ever going to repeat this conduct. This is truly one of the most tragic examples of a momentary lapse of attention."

Judge imposes fine

Calling it an “unimaginable” tragedy, Kamloops provincial court Judge Marian Armstrong went along with a joint submission for a $1,700 fine.

In delivering her sentence, Armstrong said motorists have to “resist those temptations” that might distract them while driving.

“Nothing I can say or do can really fix this, and that breaks my heart,” she said.

“It is a heavy responsibility that we bear when we get behind the wheel of a vehicle — it’s a heavy, heavy responsibility and the lives of everyone depend on everybody taking it seriously."

Once court surcharges are calculated, Zoche will be required to pay $2,200.