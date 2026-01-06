Kamloops News

Homicide investigation launched after man found dead in Kamloops home

Foul play suspected in death

Photo: Michael Potestio Kamloops Mounties could be seen on Tuesday afternoon outside a townhouse complex on Dalgleish Drive, where they are investigating a homicide.

Kamloops Mounties have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the city’s West End.

According to police, officers responded to a home on Dalgleish Drive on Monday to check on a resident’s well-being.

“Upon arrival, police located a deceased man inside the home,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said Tuesday in a news release.

“The area remains secured as investigators continue to examine the scene.”

Napier said investigators are treating Muhammad “Ash” Zafar's death as a homicide, and that it appears to be a targeted and isolated incident.

Police are attempting to establish a timeline of Zafar’s movements and interactions leading up to his death.

“We are asking anyone who had recent contact with Mr. Zafar, or who may have information about his social network, activities or associates, to reach out to investigators,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin McIntyre said.

“Even small details can assist us in understanding the events leading up to this incident.”

In particular, Mounties are looking for information about what Zafar was up to between Friday and Monday, or anyone who saw anything suspicious over the weekend in the West End.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.