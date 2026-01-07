'Emotional' gold medal victory at Chilliwack tournament for Kamloops U18 AA boys
U18s finally strike gold
A group of Kamloops teenagers will close out their minor hockey careers on a high note after snagging a tournament title in Chilliwack.
The U18 AA Thompson Blazers won it all at the Chilliwack Mountain Mayhem Tournament last weekend, winning the 11-team Tier 1 division.
Coach Mike Sutherland's charges needed 10 shootout rounds to get through the semifinals, but they earned a 3-1 win in the gold-medal game.
“As a group, we’ve worked really hard to play a complete team game and despite injuries and a couple of suspensions, they stuck to the game plan and won a tournament doing it,” he said.
“This was very emotional for everybody, because for whatever reason most of these kids have never won a tournament before."
Sutherland said more than half the roster is in their final season before aging out of minor hockey, and for many it was the last tournament they will ever play — “other than hopefully provincials,” which he said are slated for March.
“We had a bronze medal at a Sun Peaks tournament before Christmas, we almost won that one, and then our last kick at the can we won the whole thing," he said.
Sutherland said the win was the culmination of a lot of hard work since the season began in August. He said the players have become less focused on their individual achievements — and it’s paying dividends.
“They’re coachable, they look after each other, they’re very respectful, we get a lot of compliments from tournament officials and referees about what good kids they are,” he said.
“It’s good to see them reaping the rewards of just generally being good people.”
