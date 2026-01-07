Foreign agent registry delay sparks criticism from Kamloops MP, public safety critic
Foreign agent registry stalled
With concerns about foreign interference still looming, a Kamloops member of Parliament is criticizing the Liberal government for failing to implement a long-promised foreign agent registry.
“As a direct result of Conservative demands to create a foreign agent registry, the House of Commons passed Bill C-70 in June of 2024. Yet here we are, more than a year and a half later, with no commissioner, no registry and no accountability,” Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola MP Frank Caputo, who serves as the Opposition critic for public safety, said in a news release.
The bill passed in June 2024 to establish a commissioner and public registry for agents working in Canada on behalf of foreign governments.
“Instead of urgently implementing a foreign agent registry, we learned today the Carney Liberals are mulling over fines for individuals who engage in foreign interference, with some as low as $50,” Caputo said.
“These are not the actions of a government that takes foreign interference seriously. In fact, they reflect the opposite, and are insulting to the countless Canadians, including Members of Parliament, who have and continue to be targeted by foreign intimidation and interference.”
Caputo said a Conservative government would swiftly implement a foreign agent registry “to keep Canadians safe from foreign interference and intimidation by hostile foreign regimes.”
The Liberal government has proposed fining people and organizations between $50 and $1 million for failing to comply with the requirements of its planned foreign influence transparency registry.
Newly published draft regulations are another step toward establishing the registry, which was set out in legislation passed in 2024 as part of a package of measures to enact following revelations of foreign interference.
Government officials say the registry is needed because countries engaging in foreign interference to advance political goals might employ people to act on their behalf without disclosing those ties.
Individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations and educational institutions would be among those expected to register with the federal government to help guard against such activity.
Violations under the regime could include failure to provide information within 14 days of entering into an agreement with a foreign principal, or knowingly providing false or misleading information to the commissioner.
The federal government expects about 1,767 registrants would submit information annually, with an additional 54 new registrants each year, the notice says.
Canada has fallen behind key allies, such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, on implementing dedicated legislation and regulations to address covert and non-transparent foreign influence, the notice adds.
— with files from The Canadian Press
