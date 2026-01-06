Kamloops News

Accused killer facing new charge after alleged North Kamloops curfew breach

Accused killer arrested

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign outside the Kamloops Law Courts.

A Kamloops man recently released on bail after his manslaughter conviction was overturned is facing a new charge after allegedly violating his curfew.

Dale Topalinski, 64, was convicted of manslaughter in 2021 following a trial in Calgary. He was charged the previous year after Harry Jones, his roommate at a Calgary motel, was beaten to death.

On Dec. 8, Alberta’s highest court set aside Topalinski’s conviction due to serious unresolved factual disputes about the cause of Jones' death — an issue raised by a new expert forensic report. He was released on bail after four years behind bars.

Topalinski was arrested shortly after 10 p.m. on Dec. 28 after a Mountie found him at a Subway restaurant in North Kamloops, in violation of his 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. bail curfew. Court heard he was also intoxicated, another violation of his Alberta bail order.

At Topalinski's 2021 trial, the Crown’s case relied heavily on a forensic pathologist who said Jones’ many injuries were intentionally inflicted shortly before his death. He filed the new forensic report on appeal.

The Alberta Court of Appeal panel declined to weigh the new evidence, opting to leave that up to a trial judge.

The court ordered the case returned to Alberta provincial court, where Topalinski is slated to set a new trial date on Jan. 22.

Topalinski was granted bail following a hearing last week in Kamloops provincial court. He is due back in court on Jan. 15.