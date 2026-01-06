Kamloops News

Mounties search for missing 18-year-old who could be in Kamloops, Barriere

Photo: RCMP Police are asking for help to find a missing teen.

Kamloops police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 18-year-old.

Haylee Jurrius was reported missing to the Tk’emlups Rural RCMP detachment on Sunday, Jan. 4.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said Jurrius might be around Kamloops or in the Barriere area.

“Police are looking to confirm Haylee’s whereabouts,” she said. “We are asking anyone with information on where she could be to please contact police as soon as possible.”

Jurrius is described as a white woman standing 5-foot-6 with a thin build and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information related to the youth’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tk’emlups Rural detachment at 250-314-1800.