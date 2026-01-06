Kamloops News

Assessed value 'stable' in Kamloops, where $2.9M Aberdeen home again tops most valuable list

Home values stable in city

Photo: City of Kamloops This home at 1490 Westerdale Dr. has once again topped the list of BC Assessment's highest assessed home in Kamloops.

A five-bedroom house in Aberdeen continues to top the list of Kamloopss' highest-valued homes.

The four-acre property at 1490 Westerdale Dr., which sits next to Guerin Creek near the former Aberdeen Hills golf course, has been assessed at a little more than $2.9 million — about a one per cent increase in valuation from 2025.

While the total value is a standout number in Kamloops — where the typical single family home is assessed at $693,000 — most homeowners in the city can expect a similarly minimal change in property assessment value from 2025.

BC Assessment has released its 2026 property assessments, which reflect market value as of July 1, 2025. Kamloops’ residential properties are sitting at a zero per cent change in assessed value from July 1, 2024.

Boris Warkentin, BC Assessment Deputy Assessor, said from his perspective, it’s a sign of a stabilized market, which is “a great thing” when considering what’s happening on a larger stage.

“I see a lot of instability in the world right now. And as properties are pretty much the largest single investment that many property owners have, to see their value or their investment remaining stable in value is a positive thing,” Warkentin said.

“And really, what that's meaning is that the buyers and the sellers are coming to pretty much a mutual agreement what that value is just through market interactions. They’re saying that the value is pretty similar to what it was a year ago.”

A slightly greater appreciation is happening for commercial and light industrial properties. In Kamloops, light industry saw, on average, a 2.9 per cent increase from 2025 to 2026.

“Industrial properties seem to really be holding their own,” Warkentin said, noting this is due to the demand for industrial land, which is in short supply in Kamloops.

“There's always a greater demand than there is a supply. And so that has a tendency to drive prices up. Still not significant compared to what we've had historically over the last number of years, but certainly we're still seeing no real significant decreases in either of those property types.”

Not in B.C.'s top 500

While the Aberdeen property continues its reign as Kamloops’ top valued property, three of the top 10 residential properties are located in Juniper Ridge — including the second and third spots.

These include 3080 Kicking Horse Dr., and 1300 Finlay Ave., both valued at about $2.7 million. Rose Hill is home to the fourth-highest valued home, a $2.6-million property at 2070 High Forest Pl.

A downtown Kamloops property at 850 Lorne St., assessed at $2.5 million, is the fifth-highest valued property in the city.

None of these properties have cracked the list of the top 500 valued residential properties in B.C., which are largely located in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland areas. A $73.4-million mansion in Point Grey belonging to Lululemon founder Chip Wilson tops this list.

The only B.C. Interior properties appearing in the top 500 are located in the Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country lakefront areas.

Modest assessed value changes

Most Thompson-Okanagan communities are seeing modest average assessed value changes ranging from a five per cent decrease to a five per cent increase this year, according to BC Assessment.

Some rural communities, including the District of Barriere and District of Clearwater, are seeing a three to four per cent increase. Meanwhile, Sun Peaks Mountain Resort, where the typical single family home is valued at $1.4 million, saw a two per cent decrease.

Lytton is the standout, tracking a 30 per cent increase in valuation for a single family home, from $233,000 to $303,000. Warkentin said while the higher percentage is due in part to the smaller number, this also reflects the village’s progress in rebuilding after the destruction caused by the 2021 wildfire.

“There are building permits being issued. There's been homes constructed and we're starting to see a market interest again,” he said.

Warkentin said BC Assessment wants to make sure its assessments are correct, irrespective of the changes in value from one year to the next.

He encouraged property owners to head to the BC Assessment website where they can type in their address, see assessment details, and view comparable sales. A free website account provides access to additional features.

Anyone with concerns about their assessment, or who sees incorrect information on their notice, should contact BC Assessment at 1-866-VALUEBC as soon as possible.

A notice of appeal can be filed for review, but property owners must abide by this year's Feb. 2 deadline.

Warkentin said BC Assessment completes about two million assessments each year, with an acceptance rate of between 98 and 99 per cent.

“There's always an opportunity to improve — but I think that's a pretty strong indication that property owners can take confidence in what their assessment says,” he said.