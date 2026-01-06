Kamloops News

Woman admits throwing bottle that injured North Kamloops bar patron

Bottle thrower pleads guilty

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops Law Courts.

A woman who caused an eye injury in a patron at a North Kamloops bar when she drunkenly threw a bottle has pleaded guilty.

Court heard paramedics were outside the Red Beard Cafe on Tranquille Road dealing with an intoxicated woman on Dec. 17, 2024, when she became violent.

“She abruptly became combative, went into Red Beard and ended up throwing a glass bottle that hit a patron, causing some injury,” defence lawyer Iain Currie said in court.

Petra Lampert, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a weapon on Monday, what was scheduled to be the day of her trial in Kamloops provincial court.

The victim of the attack suffered an eye injury. They were present at court to testify on Monday in case the trial went ahead.

A judge ordered Lampert undergo a pre-sentence report. She is not in custody and will return to court on March 12 to set a date for sentencing.