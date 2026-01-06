Kamloops News

Kamloops actor scores in breakout role on steamy hockey series with global following

Actor thrust into spotlight

Photo: Bell Media In Heated Rivalry, Hudson Williams (left) stars as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie (right) plays Ilya Rozanov — hockey rivals who are pitted against each other on the ice, but share a secret relationship outside the rink.

A record-breaking Crave Original series has thrust Kamloops actor Hudson Williams into the limelight.

The 24-year-old plays Shane Hollander in Crave’s Heated Rivalry. The steamy series follows a secret years-long romance between Hollander and a Russian rival.

In the six weeks since it premiered, the TV adaptation of Rachel Reid’s 2019 novel has dominated social media feeds and inspired a growing fanbase devoted to the queer romance at its centre.

Heated Rivalry has gained immense popularity across Canada and internationally. Originally developed for Crave, a Canadian streamer owned by Bell Media, the show scored a distribution deal with HBO and has already been renewed for a second season.

It is Crave's most popular show ever and, as of last week, it was the most-streamed series on HBO in the U.S.

The attention has shot Williams to fame. He is scheduled to make his late-night debut Wednesday on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

In a recent interview with GQ, Williams described the Kamloops area as a mix of “rednecks and bougie people who are always going to Vancouver to do some shopping.”

The Sa-Hali secondary grad told the magazine he enrolled in acting classes in high school and later attended the film arts program at Langara College.

From there, Williams waited tables and took acting classes in Vancouver, where he accumulated some small TV roles and directed a series of short films before finding breakout success with Heated Rivalry.

Worldwide popularity

According to Bell Media, Heated Rivalry was the most-watched series on Crave over the holidays and has topped its charts week over week.

The series premiered on Nov. 28 and increased its viewership by nearly 400 per cent in its first week to become the platform’s most watched original series debut over the first seven days.

It was renewed for a second season in mid-December, before the first season had entirely aired.

Outside of North America, several new distribution deals have been secured for the Crave Original, including Sky in New Zealand and Movistar Plus+ in Spain.

“Heated Rivalry represents the very best of what Canadian creators can deliver: rich characters, compelling drama, and a world audiences want to live in,” Justin Stockman, VP of content and programming at Bell Media, said in December.

The six-episode series was created by writer, director and producer Jacob Tierney, of Letterkenny and Shoresy fame.