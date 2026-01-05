Kamloops Mounties arrest three after report woman held against will
Held in van against her will
Police arrested three people and recovered a BB gun from a van stopped in Kamloops on Sunday after Mounties received a report that a woman was being held in her own vehicle against her will.
The incident happened in the 2300-block of East Trans-Canada Highway at about 7 p.m.
In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said the woman was able to report that she was being held against her will in her own van by three alleged suspects with a gun.
Napier said the vehicle had ran out of fuel so the woman was allowed to walk to a gas station, where she asked for help.
“A high-risk vehicle stop was initiated by Kamloops RCMP frontline police, who were able to safely separate the woman from the three alleged suspects in the van,” Napier said.
“Two men and a woman were arrested on scene and a BB gun was located in the van.”
Napier said the event remains under investigation and police expect charge recommendations to go to Crown prosecutors.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.
