Kamloops News

Kamloops Mounties seek witnesses after pedestrian struck in Sahali

Photo: Castanet FILE - The top lights of an RCMP cruiser.

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a busy street on Sunday night in Sahali, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Summit Drive and Columbia Street at about 10:40 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a pedestrian struck.

An ambulance transported an injured woman to hospital and police said the driver remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators.

“The alleged driver was arrested and later released,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release.

“Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has video footage of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.