Campus radio station in need of volunteers, will launch winter drive next week
CFBX courts new volunteers
Volunteers are needed on and off the airwaves for Thompson Rivers University’s campus and community radio station CFBX.
The station said in a news release it would be kicking off its winter volunteer drive next week on Monday, Jan. 12, and will run until Jan. 18.
CFBX said it’s especially in need of classical music hosts, LGBTQ+ hosts and anyone interested in programming in a language other than English.
The campus radio station said it hosts a variety of music and spoken word programming with “a non-commercial focus.” It's entirely volunteer run and programmed.
Volunteers don’t need to be TRU students and anyone interested in getting involved can contact the station at 250-377-3988, by email at [email protected] or by dropping by the station, located inside House 8, behind the CAC on TRU’s campus.
