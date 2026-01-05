Kamloops News

Skating facility in downtown Kamloops' Riverside Park will open Wednesday

Skating loop opening set

Photo: Kristen Holliday A new skating loop, pictured just as construction was ending in mid-December, winds between trees at Riverside Park in downtown Kamloops.

Skaters will be able to glide around curved ice pathways under the trees in Riverside Park later this week, when the City of Kamloops’ new outdoor skating facility officially opens.

The city announced the $7.16-million rink and loop will open on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

“The Riverside Park outdoor skating facility will serve as a lively, welcoming hub for winter recreation,” said Jeff Putnam, City of Kamloops parks and streets manager.

“We’re excited to invite the community to celebrate this new addition, which enhances the vitality and livability of Kamloops year-round.”

The curbless skating loop has a refrigerated ice surface that maintains skating conditions when outdoor temperatures are below 8 C.

Weather permitting, skating will typically be available December through March. The concrete surface underneath can be used as a walking path for the rest of the year.

The City of Kamloops said the facility includes fire pits, ambient lighting, rubberized walkways, flexible seating and tables, and an area set up for food trucks that will be able to support future events.

The city noted the new facility is specifically for unsupervised drop-in skating, not for hockey. It will be open daily through the winter season, with people able to skate between 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays, and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free.

A grand opening will be held on Saturday, Jan. 17, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring food trucks, special guests and skate rentals.

The project was funded through a $7.16-million provincial government grant.

The skating loop follows other facility upgrades in Riverside Park, including an accessible playground and spray park, a new change room and washroom building, as well as flood mitigation and beautification work.