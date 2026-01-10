Experienced coach hired to helm Kamloops Broncos' turnaround
Broncos land veteran coach
Kamloops Broncos brass say the embattled junior football club is entering an exciting new era, with Jay Daniels taking the reins as head coach.
Daniels has more than 20 years of coaching and leadership experience, including an eight-year tenure as president, technical director and head coach with the BCFC's Comox Valley Raiders, as well as leadership roles with Team BC and the VI North Football Academy.
“I’m honoured to join a club with such deep roots in the Kamloops community,” Daniels said in a statement Monday.
“This isn’t just about winning games — it’s about building a program that players, families, alumni and the city can be proud of.”
In a news release, the club said Daniels is the right person to honour the legacy of football in Kamloops.
“Jay represents exactly what we believe in as a club,” the Broncos executive stated.
“His experience, leadership, philosophy and commitment to culture and community align perfectly with the direction we want to take Broncos football.”
Daniels is taking over for Braden Vankoughnett after the club went winless in the 2025 season — the Broncos’ ninth consecutive losing campaign in the BCFC.
