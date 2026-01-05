Kamloops News

Emergency room closed most of Monday at 100 Mile House District General Hospital

Photo: Interior Health 100 Mile House District General Hospital.

The 100 Mile House District General Hospital emergency room will be closed most of the day on Monday.

It’s the latest in a series of closures for the ER in recent weeks.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 5.

“Patients can access care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at 100 Mile House District General Hospital.”

Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days a week.