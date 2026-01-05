Kamloops News

Venezuelan in Kamloops hopes for regime change following seizure of Maduro by U.S.

Hopeful for regime change

Photo: The Canadian Press A pedestrian walks past a mural of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026.

A U.S. military raid in Venezuela is raising questions about democracy, foreign intervention and regional stability, while Venezuelans living in Kamloops and across Canada wait to see whether the upheaval will bring real change.

President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were seized from their home on a military base in Caracas this weekend. Multiple explosions rang out as low-flying aircraft swept through the nation's capital.

Thompson Rivers University chemistry student Cesar Lopez, 22, who grew up in Anzoátegui, east of the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, said he hopes the action will lead to a change in government.

“The situation was never going to be good if we kept going like that with that government,” Lopez told Castanet Kamloops.

He described life for an average Venezuelan citizen as being economically difficult, saying that people who worked typically high-paying jobs, like engineers and doctors, often struggle financially.

He said many live in poor conditions, and growing up there were often times his family’s home wouldn’t have running water or electricity. He said food provided by the government to families was often spoiled.

“It should improve but I don’t know,” he said. “It’s something we’re concerned about because we don’t know what’s going to happen next.”

Maduro took over the country’s ruling socialist party in 2013. His 2018 re-election saw the main opposition parties banned from participating.

During a 2024 election, electoral authorities loyal to the ruling party declared him the winner hours after polls closed, but the opposition gathered overwhelming evidence that he lost by a more than 2-to-1 margin.

“Someone else won, like another president won, so if everything goes right we should have that person in now, but let’s see what happens next, we don’t know, we’re concerned about that,” Lopez said.

He said his family in Venezuela live outside of Caracas and are safe, and are similarly waiting to see what will happen. He said another Venezuelan friend in Kamloops was “kinda happy” to hear of the military operation, as well.

Lopez said there “should be a change” in regimes, and he’d like to see a government similar to what he’s experienced in Canada take over.

He said he’s heard since he was a child that the United States would interfere, but he “didn’t believe it would happen.”

Protesters in Ottawa

Protestors in Ottawa on Sunday called for the federal government to support the right to self-determination for the Venezuelan people and for the U.S. to back away.

Protesters chanted in support of Maduro, who they said should be supported by Canada and Prime Minister Mark Carney, and against U.S. President Donald Trump, who they said is causing instability in the region.

"[The United States] thinks that these resources belong to them and it doesn't — it belongs to the people, and it's up to the people and their right to self-determination to be able to govern themselves and not have the U.S. intervene,” said Emmanuel Galleguillos-Cote, one of dozens on hand.

Carney on Sunday spoke with Venezuela's opposition leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado. The Prime Minister's Office said in a readout that both leaders "underscored the importance of seizing this opportunity for freedom, democracy, peace, and prosperity in Venezuela."

It said they also condemned Maduro's "brutally oppressive, criminal, and illegitimate regime."

Several countries, including Mexico and Spain, have condemned the U.S.’s actions, saying it sets a dangerous precedent for peace and regional security.

— with files from The Canadian Press