Kamloops News

TRU aims to lead in responsible, ethical use of artificial intelligence

TRU sets course on AI use

Photo: Castanet File - Students listed in on a lecture in a classroom on Thompson Rivers University's campus.

Thompson Rivers University believes artificial intelligence is here to stay, and its goal is to become a leader in adopting the technology responsibly and ethically.

That’s what Andrea Li told Castanet Kamloops. She joined the university in November as the special advisor to the president on AI — a new role created after Dr. Airini started as TRU’s president over the summer.

Li’s job is to guide the university’s strategy for AI, including by identifying applications. She said she spent her first month gathering data from over 400 students, staff, and faculty to gauge sentiment.

“Across the landscape, folks at TRU are cautiously optimistic, which is great because it means that folks understand that AI is going to be around, there’s opportunities everywhere,” she said.

“At least for us as a leadership team, we always talk around the concept of responsible AI adoption. So in terms of where we want to head to next, it is very much making sure we define what that is.”

Already in use

In preparing to speak with Castanet, TRU president Airini said she combined a media briefing with other documents and used Microsoft’s AI Copilot to generate possible answers to questions that could come up during the interview.

“But at the end of the day, it still comes down to [Castanet] sitting with Andrea and Airini and what comes out at the moment — which is entirely human,” Airini said.

“AI is augmenting our intelligence, not replacing our intelligence, and that we will have ourselves, as humans, freed from the repetitive tasks that we do and to actually be able to do more of the human-to-human pieces.”

AI is also currently being used by TRU faculty, researchers and some staff to assist with day-to-day operations.

Li said she’s identified around 24 faculty members who are “leading in a lot of AI work,” many in the faculty of science.

Projects by professors range from salmon monitoring, healthcare patient simulations, and predictive analysis in environmental monitoring and transportation planning, among others. One master’s student is developing a tool to automatically tabulate stats for the WolfPack’s women’s volleyball team.

A committee has also been formed to develop a new Master’s program in AI.

While TRU has not crafted a specific policy to address AI use at the university, it has approved changes to its academic integrity policy to categorize unauthorized AI use in course work as a new type of violation. Airini said TRU’s policies are “holding steady.”

Li said transparency and clarity are top of mind when using AI, and some documents at the university now have icons that show if AI was used in creating it.

Coming to terms with AI

Two new AI data centres are currently in the works for TRU’s campus through a collaboration with Bell.

Li said the infrastructure would empower TRU students, researchers and faculty, including by accelerating research, furthering AI fluency or helping “students trying to build up entrepreneurial companies themselves.”

She said there are also opportunities for TRU to use AI to make its operations more efficient.

“Like any manual processes that take a lot of time, imagine if we can leverage not just AI but technology to make us a little more efficient going forward,” Li said.

A working group at TRU is currently examining how to integrate AI responsibly into classrooms, as well.

Airini described AI as a tool that will be used to improve processes, and likened it to innovations like the printing press, the telephone and the internet.

“Now we’re in a space of coming to terms with another piece that we’ve created,” she said.

“What we have now is the opportunity to move from perhaps a reaction mode, to one of being proactive and shaping our own version of what it means to be an AI university.”