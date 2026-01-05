Kamloops News

Vavenby Community Water System utility rates rise $153 for average residence in 2026

Vavenby Community Water System customers in the Thompson-Nicla Regional District will be paying more in user fees over the next three years to ensure adequate long-term funding for repairs and maintenance of the system.

Changes came into effect on Jan. 1, and, as part of updated fees, the average residence will pay approximately $961 in 2026, $1,144 in 2027, and $1,362 in 2028 – up from $808 in 2025.

“With these increases, user fees will be comparable to other similarly-sized TNRD Community Water Systems. Additional funds will be used for operations, maintenance and reserve contributions for future asset replacement,” a TNRD press release stated.

In March 2024, the TNRD board approved user fee increases for all 11 TNRD Community Water Systems between 2024 and 2028, with amounts varying depending on the current financial state of each system, the release stated.

At that time, board-approved increases for the Vavenby Community Water System were four per cent each year between 2024 and 2028, and staff have recommended that additional funding be contributed annually to ensure that the water system is financially sustainable.

Operational funding for TNRD utility systems can only be contributed by utility customers through user fees, and funds cannot be moved between services.

For small utility systems, this funding model results in limited economies of scale for customers due to a limited tax base, which is a challenge faced by many public and private utility operators.

The TNRD continues to advocate for financial support of small utility systems, and also continues to pursue grant funding where available for capital projects and maintenance, the release stated.

The TNRD owns and operates 11 Community Water Systems, all of which were constructed within communities and later acquired by the TNRD upon request.