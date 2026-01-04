Kamloops News

TNRD library on North Shore set to receive myriad renovations

Library renovation to begin

Photo: KTW file photo Library Square in North Kamloops.

The North Kamloops Library is set to receive a facelift, beginning this month.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors recently approved a contract award for a renovation project of the North Kamloops Library to A&T Project Developments, for a maximum cost of $364,546.

The renovations will include expanding the children’s area, relocating the youth area, custom millwork, and cosmetic upgrades including painting and new carpeting, a TNRD press release stated.

The project received six quotes on BC Bid and the contract went to A&T, which had the lowest bid.

According to a TNRD staff report, a renovation is required at the North Kamloops Library to provide a more functional space for both staff and patrons and had been included in the regional district’s 2025 capital plan with a budget of $465,000.

The report stated “natural wear in high-traffic areas has become noticeable, and the facility has reached a point where renovation is essential" at the North Kamloops Library.

According to the report, staff have worked with a design consultant to develop an aesthetic and practical layout solution. The expanding of the children’s area is meant to better accommodate growing attendance and program needs.

“As both programming and collections have increased, this expanded space will be heavily used. Additionally, the youth area will be relocated to improve functionality. The scope of work includes custom millwork for furnishings, along with cosmetic upgrades such as fresh paint and new carpeting to replace worn flooring,” the report stated.

These enhancements will also extend to the program room and public meeting rooms in the library.

The renovation of the North Kamloops Library budget is funded through a combination of $215,000 in reserve funds and a $250,000 grant.