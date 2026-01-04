Kamloops News

Kamloops Search and Rescue shares stats from a busy 2025, responded to fewer calls than 2024

KSAR 2025 in review

Photo: KSAR FIle photo of Kamloops Search and Rescue conducting a rope rescue on a Thanksgiving Day.

Kamloops search and Rescue volunteers logged more than 12,600 hours on the job in 2025 and were responsible for saving 10 peoples lives in 2025, according to recently released stats from the organization.

By comparison, in 2024 KSAR volunteers contributed more than 10,000 hours and saved 16 lives, according to statistics from the organization.

In 2025 KSAR responded to 59 incidents — down from more than 70 calls in 2024.

KSAR's 2025 calls included 14 calls to assist the RCMP — down from 26 in 2024 — and 42 mutual aid operations with other search and rescue groups.

KSAR performed 12 swift water rescue operations, four rope rescues —m the same amount as in 2024 — three winter rescues, down from nine, and had K9 teams deployed on 24 tasks last year, up from 16 in 2024.

In 2025, KSAR responded to alerts 68 per cent of the time during the day, 32 per cent at night and the most incidents they attended were in the third quarter, peaking in September.

Among the incidents KSAR responded to in 2025 were three river searches for drowning incidents — Thompson Rivers University international student Jatin Garg who was swept away from Overlanders Park on July 6, Braden Wallace-Peters who is presumed drowned after he jumped off the Overlanders Bridge on July 30 and a second TRU international student who drowned in Kamloops Lake in Tobiano on Aug. 23.

Of those three, only Wallace-Peters’ body remains unaccounted for.

KSAR also added 11 new certified members in 2025. The team currently consists of 44 certified members and five auxiliary/support members.

Also in 2025, KSAR made progress on building a new headquarters in the Rayleigh area. The organization has been in need of a new facility for years.